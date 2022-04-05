Hailey Bieber opens up about latest pregnancy rumors The star was very clear

Hailey Bieber is putting the rumors about her family to rest. The model opened up about the pregnancy rumors that have been circulating on and off again since her marriage to Justin Bieber.

MORE: Justin Bieber's platform Balenciaga Crocs were the real star of the Grammys

Since their 2020 nuptials – though they have been legally married since 2018 – the couple's marriage has been hit with rumors of pregnancy and inquisitive fans have been constantly wondering when the two would grow their family.

The latest round of rumors comes after the Biebers' most recent appearance, at the star-studded 2022 Grammys, which were held for the first time in Las Vegas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hailey rocks leather corset top for night out with Kendall Jenner

MORE: Justin Bieber's latest wedding photos with wife Hailey leave fans confused

For the iconic musical night, where the Peaches singer performed, Hailey looked chic as ever in a white strapless gown with a straight and simple flow, styled with a low-key braid and stunning diamond necklaces.

Her husband looked avant-garde in an oversized, gray Balenciaga suit styled with massive crocs, a hot pink beanie, and small sunglasses.

Fabulous as Hailey might have looked, her look of course came with yet another round of pregnancy rumors, and she simply won't stand it.

Hailey's statement

She was quick to shut rumors down when a news headline posted to Instagram read: "Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks Grammys red carpet in flowing gown with Justin Bieber."

MORE: Hailey Bieber wows fans with sensational lingerie shots as she recovers from blood clot

MORE: Hailey Bieber's unexpected night out in New York by herself revealed

The star immediately took a stance, commenting: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Justin and Hailey's stylish looks

Fans and celebrities alike inundated her with support for standing up for herself and her boundaries, with E! News star Morgan Stewart writing: "So [expletive] annoying," and the Kardashian's good friend Stephanie Shepherd commenting: "It's really insane."

Fans also hilariously noted how Justin was also wearing something oversized, cheekily writing: "I wouldn't be surprised if some were convinced that Justin Bieber is pregnant too because of his outfit," and: "No one suspected HE was pregnant with that jumbo oversized suit? Seems perfect for hiding a baby bump."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.