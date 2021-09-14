Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrate special news at 2021 Met Gala

Hailey and Justin Bieber hit the 2021 Met Gala red carpet together for the first time as a married couple - and to make it even better, they were celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The pair married on September 13 2018 in a courthouse ceremony, and they hit New York's Metropolitan Museum on Monday, with Hailey wearing a strapless black Yves Saint Laurent dress with a risque neckline paired with a diamante choker.

Justin rocked a wide-legged suit from La Maison Drew, a new branch of his Drew House brand, and Nike sneakers.

The loved-up couple kept a close arm around each other as they smiled for the cameras.

At one point, Justin even teased fans by placing her hands on Hailey's stomach to which the 24-year-old model laughed and pushed his hands away.

But babies may not be that far off in the future for the pair, as Hailey hinted earlier in the year that children could be on the cards soon for her and her 27-year-old husband.

Justin cradled Hailey's stomach at one point teasing fans

Hailey took to Instagram to reshare a photo of Justin with his one-year-old niece, Iris; Iris is the child of Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andre Aronow.

Justin, however, previously shared how it's "Hailey's body" and he will have as many children as "she wants". "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The two both rocked all-black outfits

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do." When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time.

"There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

