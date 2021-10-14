Hailey Bieber and husband Justin’s epic Halloween dog costume is beyond adorable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hailey Bieber hasn’t revealed what she’ll be wearing this Halloween, but her pup is definitely already ready for a creepy bash.

The model shared the cutest photo of her dog wearing a huge spider costume, and the pooch did not seem thrilled by the transformation (although he looked absolutely adorable).

"Spooky SZN is upon us," she captioned the photo, which showed her snapping the mirror selfie and wearing a sweatshirt.

A glimpse of her room could be seen in the background, which had a pair of glam heels propped up on a dresser.

Kylie Jenner also got into the fun of Halloween dog dressing and shared a hilarious photo of her chihuahua suited up in an avocado costume.

Hailey's spider dog costume is just the cutest

We thought both were so cute that we couldn’t help but track down similar costumes for other Halloween lovers who dress up their pets too.

Mogoko Dog Cat Spider Costume, $21.99, Amazon

It’s no secret that Hailey and the Kardashian-Jenner clan love Halloween and go all out for it. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul further proved that with the launch of her Nightmare on Elm Street makeup collection earlier this week.

Kylie got her dog into the Halloween spirit with this hilarious avocado costume

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the launch of her Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street collection with a private Nightmare on Elm Street-themed dinner at her home with her family, and Kim Kardashian shared several scenes from it in her Instagram Story.

Avocado Dog Costume, $17, Etsy

The fete, which looked like the set of a scary movie, featured a long dinner table set up right near her gorgeous cabana-lined pool that was lined with chairs covered in faux blood-splashed covers. Freddy Krueger’s famous clawed glove and a red rose were set at each table setting too.

Based on the duo’s dog costumes and love for the holiday, something tells us this is going to be one epic Halloween for both of them.

