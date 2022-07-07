Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon with major injury Nadal is about to become a father

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon with an abdominal tear.

The champion announced the decision in a news conference on Thursday; he was set to play the semifinal match versus Nick Kyrgios who will now advance to the championship match in a walkover.

Nadal, 36, won the quarter-final match on Wednesday in a five-set win over American Taylor Fritz. During the match he required a medical timeout to take anti-inflammatories, and his father Sebastian was seen from the stands appearing to gesture for Nadal to retire.

The decision comes a day after his wife Mery Perello showed up to support her husband and showcased her sweet baby bump as she did so.

The glamorous brunette wore her dark curls loose and modeled a gray T-shirt with the words "Kiss me again" around the collar along with a black leather jacket with sunglasses.

She appeared to manage to remain calm despite the ups and downs of the match, which was decided after five tightly-contested sets.

Rafa confirmed last month that he planned to return to Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, and also announced that he is going to become a father. Speaking at a press conference in Mallorca the 36-year-old touched on his family's joy after being congratulated.

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," he told reporters. "I'm not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don't expect that my life will change much with it."

Mery had been in a relationship with the tennis star for 14 years before they married in October 2019.

Rafa had previously hinted to HELLO! that he would love to have children with his long-term partner, saying: "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."