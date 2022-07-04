British hopeful Cameron Norrie on being 'the last one standing' after Andy Murray's Wimbledon exit The British tennis player is through to the quarterfinals

British tennis player Cameron Norrie is set to play his most important Wimbledon match on Tuesday after making it through to the quarterfinals for the first time.

It comes shortly after two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray got knocked out of the second round on Wednesday.

Cameron, who is ranked 12th in the world, confessed he is ready to take some of the pressure that comes with being the British No 1 as he continues his breakthrough grand slam run at the Championships.

After defeating Tommy Paul on No 1 Court on Sunday, the 26-year-old said: "I'll take it. At the beginning of the tournament, you guys were asking me, 'You're British No 1, you got a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations on your shoulders.'

"For me to play the way that I did in all my matches so far means a lot. Unfortunately, I'm the last one standing. But I think it's even more reason for everyone to get behind me."

The tennis star is playing in the quarterfinals

Cameron, who is set to play David Goffin on Tuesday, confessed he hopes to inspire young British players. "If I can help any of the younger guys, there's a big group of guys coming through with a lot of talent, a lot of chances to make it inside the top hundred," he added, reports the Guardian.

"If I can be that guy to lead them on and to show they can do it... I went to college, I can show them a good path if you can stay professional and make good decisions. Managed to make the quarters of a slam doing that. I was really pleased with myself."

