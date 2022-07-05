Novak Djokovic messes around with son Stefan at Wimbledon: See the sweet photos The Serbian star is a father of two

Novak Djokovic was in high spirits ahead of his quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Monday.

The Serbian tennis star was seen messing around with his son Stefan during practice – and the pair seemed as happy as can be!

Stefan, seven, could be seen clambering up on his dad's back and trying to wrestle his tennis racquet away, while Novak responded by picking his son up in the air as they carried on play fighting.

Novak shares two children with his wife, Jelena – Stefan and four-year-old Tara. Just last week, he shared a post from a fan on Twitter comparing his forearm to that of his son. "So cool to see this," he wrote, tagging his wife.

Novak recently shared a side-by-side comparison with his son

Novak also spoke about his son following his win against Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday, revealing that Stefan is "in love with tennis right now".

Asked about suggestions that Stefan's swing looks like that of Rafael Nadal, Novak responded: "Yeah, no. He likes to do that! He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here. We have this kind of funny moments on the court."

Father and son were in high spirits

The 35-year-old continued: "I try to use every available opportunity, possibility, time to play with him because he's right now fully immersed into tennis.

"Everything around tennis, how he can play, he's watching, he's analysing. We're talking.

The pair enjoyed a play fight at practice

"Last night when I was putting him to bed, he was asking me questions," Novak added, revealing Stefan had quizzed him about racket head sizes and strings. "He's in love with tennis right now," he continued.

"It was fully his own desire to really pursue tennis so of course I'm going to be there for him.

Novak sweetly adjusts Stefan's Wimbledon headband

"I never force him to be on the tennis court, but if he wants, I try to always make myself ready to be there and play with him.

"Of course, I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be a professional tennis player if he intends to, if he really wants to. But it's too early to speak about it, to be honest. He's not even eight years old."

