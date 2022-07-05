Lorraine Kelly reveals what Wimbledon's Royal Box experience is really like Check out her diary below

Lorraine Kelly was one of the many celebrities who descended on Wimbledon this week, although she was one of the few who experienced the full VIP treatment by scoring a seat in the Royal Box. Find out how the TV presenter got on in her HELLO! diary...

What a wonderful day I had at Wimbledon. If you watched Friday's show you will know that our fashion expert Mark Heyes picked a special outfit for me to wear to watch the tennis.

I couldn't believe that the lovely summer dress he chose cost just £15 from Primark. So many people at Wimbledon commented on how much they liked it and were astonished at the price.

WATCH: Lorraine heads to Wimbledon

I do think, however, it's important to team up a bargain dress with the right accessories, and I wore it with my favourite classy handbag from NEO, an independent bag designer company with a shop in London's Walton street but also online at neo87100.com.

Lorraine Kelly picked up her accessories from NEO

I also had my perfect comfortable summer sandals from Office. It's taken me so long to find sandals that are both comfy and stylish and I really wish I had bought two pairs, as I am going to wear these out very quickly.

The day kicked off with a lovely lunch at The Lawn, beautifully organised by the team at Keith Prowse which was a real treat, and then we took our seats at Centre Court to see a surprisingly well-behaved Nick Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima.

She looked stunning in a £15 Primark dress

We had time for a wander around the grounds to buy some souvenirs and treat ourselves to afternoon tea.

Just when I thought the day couldn't be any more perfect, we were given a fantastic invite to the Royal Box to watch one of my all-time favourite players Rafael Nadal get through to the quarter-finals.

Lorraine had the best view from the Royal Box

The view from the Royal Box is absolutely incredible and I felt so close to Nadal I could have wiped the sweat from his brow! I was in esteemed company with actors Mark Rylance, Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet and arts presenter and writer Melvyn Bragg.

I felt so very lucky and it was an unforgettable day.

