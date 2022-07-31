Christian singer Amy Grant postpones tour dates after cycling accident

Amy Grant has postponed her upcoming concert dates after a devastating accident left her in hospital.

The 90s singer was rushed to hospital in mid July after she was knocked off her bicycle while riding with a friend. Although she was wearing a helmet, she was treated for injuries by doctors who have now "ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably".

In a statement shared with fans on social media, her reps continued to share that Amy has rescheduled the dates for 2023.

"Due to the doctor’s orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to Amy’s website for the latest concert schedule and details," it read.

Amy is expected to return to the stage on 15 September with a performance in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She is also expected to perform at Nashville's Ryman for her Christmas residency with husband Vince Gill throughout December.

Amy shared the news with fans on social media

The 61-year-old crashed her bike on 27 July and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for cuts and abrasions.

Although she was given a stable diagnosis she was kept in for monitoring.

Amy found fame in the 1990s and is still touring

It came two years after she underwent heart surgery when she was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return).

"My own birth defect was an encroaching killer, and I had no idea," she told fans in 2021. "So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don’t really know what’s going on on the inside. We need the gift of each other, so even if you go, ’Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out."