Carly Pearce to host ACM Honors for second year in a row Honorees at this year's ceremony include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert

Carly Pearce has shared the news that she will host the 15th Annual ACM Honors for the second time.

The evening of live music and tributes will take place in Nashville's Ryman Theatre on 24 August. "ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year," said Carly. "It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country Music."

"Hostess with the mostess!" commented one fan as others praised her for making a "profound impact on Country Music".

"We’re so excited to have Carly back to host ACM Honors for her second year in a row, making the 15th anniversary of this event even more special with our reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year steering the show," said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside.

"ACM Honors is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, honoring some of the biggest names and achievements in Country Music, all while also shining a spotlight on the Studio Recording musicians and Industry professionals that make the music scene in Nashville and around the world possible."

Honorees at this year's ceremony include ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Sonny Throckmorton and Shania Twain, ACM Film Award recipient Yellowstone, and ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton.

Carly revealed the news on social media

Later this year Carly will be bringing her much-loved sound to Europe this fall.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! US, Carly teased what her fans can expect from the eagerly awaited shows, sharing that fans "will get to hear the full 29 album and hear the stories behind the songs – it will be a really intimate performance".

Carly will return to Europe later this year

Carly also shared that she has already begun work on a follow-up to the hugely successful record, which on its release in 2021 topped many end-of-year 'Best of' lists.

"I'm starting to write for a new album," she revealed. "But [I'm] still working on 29 and just enjoying getting to share that record and celebrate everything that it's done for me."

