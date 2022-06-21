The Chicks postpone Gaslighter tour after 'doctors orders for vocal rest' The Chicks left the stage in Indianapolis after 30 minutes

The Chicks have been "forced to postpone" three more shows on their national tour amid doctor's orders for vocal rest. The news comes after the band left the stage in Indianapolis on Sunday after just 30 minutes.

In a statement they apologized to fans, writing: "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back, Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets."

They later released a second statement confirming that as a result of "doctor's orders for vocal rest" they would be postponing concerts in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

"Flew in from Charlotte to see you ladies. Even though the show ended early, you still delivered 6 incredible songs. We support you and look forward to seeing you in Charlotte in July. Feel better, Natalie," shared one heartbroken but supportive fan as another wrote: "My heart broke when Natalie fought back tears."

Others called on them to look after their health and said they knew the band was "worth the wait".

Band members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, who have been together since the 1990s confirmed that the new dates have been scheduled for September and October.

The Chicks have cancelled three show

The band will now be playing in Clarkston, Michigan on 28 September, Noblesville, Indiana on 30 September, and Cincinnati, Ohio, on 2 October.

The Chicks were ostracized from country music when they went on stage at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2003 and criticised the Iraq war and then-president George W. Bush.

They returned in 2006 with the album Taking The Long Way which won five Grammys including Album of the Year, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Ready to Make Nice.

The band have been touring and recently played Bonnaroo 2022

Their latest tour has seen them playing old songs that haven't been sung live in years, with the band telling People magazine: "We're going to play a fun game where we have six songs that coordinate with dice, and we'll roll the dice on stage and play whatever song.

"One song that was our first No. 1 that we haven't played in over 20 years because I don't care for it is' here's Your Trouble, and [it's] in the six songs, so we will be playing There's Your Trouble for the first time in over 20 years."

