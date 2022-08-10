Olivia Newton-John's husband shares heartfelt update in new tribute to late star Their love was remarkable

Thousands of fans and celebrities alike around the world were rocked by the news on Monday, 8 August that Olivia Newton-John had tragically passed away after a years-long battle with breast cancer.

The news was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on her Instagram, and he immediately received an outpour of love and support as he mourned his wife.

Two days after her passing, the 70-year-old has shared another heartfelt tribute to his wife, opening up about their fourteen years together, as well as sending a message of appreciation to all who have extended their condolences.

Addressing Olivia first, he said: "Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural."

He revealed: "We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

John penned the tribute alongside a beautiful portrait of the couple, where the Grease lead is seen standing behind her husband as she tightly embraces him and their smiling faces are pressed to each other's.

John's heartfelt tribute

Recalling the singer's inimitable presence and energy, he wrote: "At Olivia's deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I've ever known.

"Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is [humanly] possible," he said, and added: "In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

Olivia is survived by her husband as well as her daughter from her first marriage, Chloe Lattanzi

He concluded the heartfelt tribute with: "Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way."

Fans were quick to take to the comments to commend him and his love to Olivia, writing: "True soulmates," and: "So beautifully said. She loved and adored you with every fiber of her soul," as well as: "Such beautiful words for a lovely lady. To find a love so wonderful is a true gift."

