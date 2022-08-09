Olivia Newton-John's top 10 most iconic fashion moments We take a look back at the star's most memorable 70s and 80s looks

The moment she sashayed into frame wearing those skin-tight black trousers and leather jacket, Olivia Newton-John cemented her name in the fashion history books. The late actress was synonymous with the role of Sandy in Grease, who arguably undergoes the most iconic style transformation in the grand canon of costume.

It wasn't just her on-set looks that captivated audiences. Newton-John rose to prominence during the late seventies when the fashionscape was steered by eclecticism. The star's nights out at Studio 54 offered up metallic colourbomb looks, while intimate at-home photoshoots provided glimpses into her personal wardrobe, complete with cherry red flares, silk scarves and denim waistcoats.

From her days spent shapeshifting with the help of the Pink Ladies to her most memorable onstage performances, we take a look back at Olivia Newton-John's top ten most iconic fashion moments ever following her sad death aged 73...

The iconic trousers

Sandy famously swapped her pretty-in-pink fifties frocks for her something a touch more femme-fatale while trying to woo Danny. Olivia famously stated how she had to be physically sewn into the vintage trousers each day on set as the zip was broken – yet they were the only authentic pair available to the costume department at the time of filming.

Along with her girl greaser leather jacket from the beloved You're The One That I Want scene, the skin-tight trousers were sold for $405,700 dollars in order to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute.

The red flares

Olivia was photographed circa 1970 wearing a fur hat and jacket outside the Savoy Hotel in London. Combined with her lipstick-red flared trousers, this fur concoction remains one of her most luxurious looks to date.

Physical

Following its release, the song 'Physical' was an instant smash hit. The music video for the deliciously catchy and somewhat controversial tune wiped away Olivia's clean-cut appearance as the singer danced around in a white leotard, candy pink tights and an aqua wrap.

Born to Hand Jive dress

Another iconic Grease moment – Sandy hit the dance floor at Rydell High's prom looking angelic in all-white.

Double denim

Here the singer was photographed in double denim, a silk scarf and flared jeans in the garden of her home in Hertfordshire in June 1970, with her dog.

White zig zag dress

Olivia performed on the 'Hollywood Nights' TV special back in March 1980 in Los Angeles wearing an ethereal white mini dress featuring a sequinned zig-zag hemline that glittered under the studio lights.

Sheepskin coat and sunglasses

The Australian pop singer was snapped in true seventies style – sporting a large sheepskin coat and a pair of oversized glasses circa 1970.

Xanadu

Michael Beck and a fringing-clad Olivia were pictured dancing during a scene in the Universal Studio movie 'Xanadu' circa 1979. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, the soundtrack album became a huge commercial success around the world.

Jock girl varsity top

Sandy's character arc in Grease is a testament to the fact that, whether you like it or not, bad boys just have that certain something. During her brief fling with squeaky clean jock Tom, the film's protagonist donned a white pleated poodle-esque skirt and red classic collar varsity top.

Corset top

Last but not least, Olivia graced the scene of a seventies photoshoot in a long-sleeved corset top and jodhpur-like trousers – just one of many stunning outfit combinations belonging to the actress' extensive archive.

