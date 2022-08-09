Dame Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood's tribute to the late Grease star The Grease actress died on Monday

British-born singer and actress Olivia Newton-John - best known for her portrayal as Sandy in the musical Grease - passed away from cancer, her husband, John Easterling, confirmed on Monday.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John's top 10 most iconic fashion moments

In a lengthy post, shared on the late singer's Instagram account, John wrote: "Olivia passed away peacefully at her Ranch this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

He continued: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

READ: John Travolta mourns loss of Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death

MORE: John Travolta 'too raw to talk' following Olivia Newton-John's death

Olivia married John in 2008, a year after they made their relationship public. Since then, the couple have gone through their fair share of ups and downs together, with John being by Olivia's side throughout her battle with cancer.

Olivia's only child, Chloe Zattani, also paid tribute to her mother by sharing heartwarming pictures of the two on her Instagram. The snaps include Chloe as a baby, with her mom holding her, beaming with a beautiful smile.

The late star with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her husband John Easterling

John Travolta, Olivia's Grease co-star, paid tribute to the icon on his Instagram, writing: "you made all of our lives better… your impact was incredible… yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle

Other Hollywood stars also paid tributes, with Elton John calling her a 'beautiful' and 'courageous' woman.

Jane Seymour, a dear friend to Olivia, also shared her thoughts on the tragic loss. Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, she said: "She just kept bouncing back. She loved life, she loved her husband, her daughter."

The actress played Sandy in Grease

Grease director Randal Kleiser, who gave a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, said that he was 'heartbroken' and praised Olivia's warmth and kindness for the four decades he knew her.

Aside from Grease, Olivia also had a legendary music career, achieving four Grammy awards and five number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her number one hits include the likes of Physical which was only the second song in Hot 100 history to remain number one at ten weeks.

Olivia and her Hollywood star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 1981

Taking to her Instagram, Kate Hudson shared with her 15 million followers the influence Olivia had on her. Sharing a video with her singing, and holding her daughter, she cites Olivia as someone who encouraged her to sing from the "top of (her) lungs". She continued: "What a lovely light of a human."

Forever an icon.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.