Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee makes emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John with childhood story The Talk star was heartbroken

Sharon Osbourne and her family were clearly broken up about the devastating loss of musician and actress Olivia Newton-John on Monday.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne issues heartfelt statement after Ozzy's surprise performance

The reality TV star shared a personal tribute of her own to the star, simply consisting of a throwback image and the word "RIP."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

She then shared the touching words her daughter Aimee Osbourne had, a musician herself, as she remembered the impact the actress had on her life.

Sharing a story from her childhood, Aimee penned on her Instagram Stories: "When I was a little girl, Mum would take me to Olivia's boutique in Malibu 'Kuala Blue'.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne leads tributes for The Talk colleague Heather Gray following death aged 50

"Mum would explain that 'Sandy from Grease' owned a T-shirt shop with Kuala Bears on everything after retiring from singing & dancing at Rydell High.

She revealed that her mother had added a whimsicality to the affair, saying: "If we were 'lucky,' Sandy might be there making ice cream sundaes at the fountain bar & I could say hello.

Aimee paid her own special tribute to Olivia

"Sure enough, one day, there she was! Sparkling blue eyes, golden hair, & a smile that instantly lit you up.

Aimee continued to gush with her emotional tribute: "One of my favorite childhood memories….some people are made from sunshine & Olivia was one of them.

"Sending love to @chloelattanziofficial & the rest of Olivia's loved ones and family. Fly free, Olivia Newton John," she concluded.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes TV comeback announcement after granddaughter's birth

MORE: Sharon Osbourne announces birth of baby granddaughter with new photo

Olivia passed away at the age of 73, with her husband John Easterling announcing the heartbreaking news with a photograph and statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

The actress passed away at the age of 73

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.