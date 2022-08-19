Savannah Guthrie shares devastating on air tribute leaving viewers 'heartbroken'

Savannah Guthrie has left fans emotional after sharing a link to a fundraiser following the tragic death of Richard Engel's six-year-old son Henry.

The Today Show host posted a video of her colleague Hoda Kotb revealing the heartbreaking news live on air on Friday morning, and then posted the link which called on followers to donate funds to the Texas Children's Center who worked with the young boy.

As Hoda fought back tears live on air, she sent her love to Richard and his family, and fans at home commented on Savannah's post, with one writing: "My condolences to the Engel family and all of you at NBC. Continued prayers for strength and comfort".

"My heart is with their family. May they find the much needed strength during this time," another commented as others shared their "prayers for the family".

"Henry made the best of every single day and worked tirelessly in his many physical and developmental therapies. He continues to be an inspiration for Dr. Zoghbi and her team as they work to find effective treatments for Rett syndrome, and they already are making significant progress with Henry’s own cells," the fundraising page read.

"Henry’s family has requested that those who wish to honor his memory kindly direct contributions to support our continued research efforts."

Savannah shared the video of Hoda's tribute

Henry had been diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2017, a rare genetic disorder that can lead to physical and cognitive impairments at a very young age. It can also lead to stunted growth.

His father Richard shared the news of his passing on 18 August and later told fans that Henry's own cells could be used in furthering research on the condition, which has no cure as of yet.

Richard announced the heartbreaking news on Twitter

Along with a photograph of a smiling Henry, he shared a statement on Twitter that read: "Our beloved son Henry passed away.

"He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard."

He and wife Mary also are parents to Theodore, three.