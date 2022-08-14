Hoda Kotb shares heartfelt message to Savannah Guthrie as they embrace in sweet photo The Today family are so close!

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are the main co-anchors on Today, heading up the breaking news headlines each morning on the NBC daytime show.

The pair have both been off air a lot over the summer holidays in order to spend time with their young families during the school break, but over the weekend Hoda reminded her followers of when they were recently on air together.

Sharing a sweet tribute message to Savannah alongside a photo of them hugging, Hoda wrote: "Just because... and thank you!! It was absolutely perfect! xx"

Hoda's followers were quick to comment on the post, and while many were praising the strong friendship between her and Savannah, others were concerned that the star was sharing a cryptic message to suggest she was leaving the show.

"Is Hoda leaving?" one fan wrote, while another commented: "Are you leaving?" A third added: "This looks like a hidden goodbye message?"

Luckily for fans, there has been nothing to suggest this is the case and other followers were more focused on the bond between the two women. "I absolutely adore your friendship," one wrote, while another remarked: "Love everything about this."

Jenna Bush Hager, who hosts the Fourth Hour alongside Hoda, also commented, writing: "Love you both!!" As did Al Roker, who wrote: "I love you both." Savannah appreciated Hoda's tribute too, commenting: "Love you the mostest."

Hoda and Savannah have been working together on Today since 2017 after Matt Lauer was fired. Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Chatting about the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

