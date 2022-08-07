Today's Savannah Guthrie was 'mad' at her co-star Hoda Kotb after the star didn't listen to her in a tongue-in-cheek interview The Today family are incredibly close!

Savannah Guthrie isn't just a respected broadcaster and interviewer who many wake up to on Today each morning to deliver the latest news.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals real reason she was absent from Today in new photo at home

In fact, the star is also a talented singer - although she didn't necessarily want everyone to know this! In a fun interview earlier in the year alongside co-star Hoda Kotb, Savannah admitted that she was "mad" at Hoda after she ended up spilling the beans about her singing skills.

Savannah was asked by Good Housekeeping what she would do if she wasn't on Today and she said that she would like to write music and play the guitar in coffee shops.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A look at Savannah Guthrie's very private family life

Hoda interjected, saying: "Can I up you?" and went on to explain that "Savannah once sent me the most beautiful song and said 'Please don't share it with anyone,' but I didn't know what she meant by 'anyone,' and I asked some people 'Who do you think this is?' and it was you [Savannah]. And one day she will be writing songs and she will be singing."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals what she really thinks of Hoda Kotb

MORE: Hoda Kotb left 'disgusted' live on air in segment with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda added: "Remember that time you got mad? You got mad at me." Savannah replied: "Yes because I said 'I sent this to you for your eyes only and then she like added ten."

"Oh yes I remember now, the New York Times were doing a profile on you and I sent it to them!," Hoda responded.

Savannah Guthrie had a hilarious response when remembering that Hoda Kotb spilled the beans about her singing talents

"Yes that's right! I was so mad!" Savannah replied while laughing. "I said what part of 'Don't tell anyone...'"

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

"And I told the New York Times!" Hoda added.

Savannah and Hoda have been working together as the main anchors on Today since 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired.

Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

Savannah with her two young children Vale and Charles

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows in gorgeous swimsuit photo

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager wows in striking swimsuit photo during vacation

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.