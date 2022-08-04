Hoda Kotb overcome with emotion after heartwarming reunion on Today

Hoda Kotb has no doubt inspired many fans throughout her career – but one, in particular, is extremely grateful for the TV anchor.

The Today show star was overcome with emotion on Wednesday when she met college student Nolan, who revealed her kind words to him ten years ago put him on his current path as a journalism student.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb visibly emotional after unexpected reunion

While Hoda has never met Nolan in person before, it was a letter she sent him after he wrote to her a decade ago that inspired him to study to become a journalist. Before the sweet reunion, Hoda and her co-hosts were gathered outside Studio 1A when Craig Melvin stepped off to the side to speak to Nolan and ask him to share a little something about himself.

After revealing he is a junior at Baylor studying journalism, Craig said to him: "I hear that one of the reasons you're studying journalism is because of someone out here, is that right?"

"Yes, Sir," Nolan replied before revealing it was Hoda who inspired him. "I wrote in to Hoda," he added. "Hoda inspired me to become a journalist, and that's why I'm pursuing my career."

Hoda was touched by Nolan's story

Hoda, who got her degree in broadcast journalism 36 years ago at Virginia Tech, overheard Craig and Nolan's conversation and looked visibly moved and close to tears as she came over to meet the young man.

"You were gracious enough to write back, and I was struck," Nolan said as he locked eyes with Hoda, who appeared stunned by his revelation. "I was like, 'Oh, my goodness! Hoda wrote back.' I was so happy. I was like, 'Hoda, my favorite!'"

Hoda embraced Nolan after his sweet story

Hoda then sweetly pulled Nolan in for a hug before joking to her co-hosts: "OK, I think we need to pull up one extra chair at the table."

No doubt inspiring Nolan once again, Hoda told him: "We'll keep our eye on you, OK?" Walking back to her position, Hoda was still blown away by the reunion, and said: "What a kid. Thank you. That was sweet."

