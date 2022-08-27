Serena Williams mourns heartbreaking loss with emotional tribute

Serena Williams has paid tribute to her beloved dog Lauerlei after the eight-year-old sadly passed away.

"Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday. I am sad but happy for all the time and all the extra I got to spend with her. She lived a long long life," Serena shared with fans on Saturday.

WATCH: Serena Williams shares sweet family video alongside daughter Alexis

"The last year and a half was a bonus. She got to get anything she ever wanted and she was biting toes till the end. Literally,' she continued.

"She LOVED chicken and acrobatics. She was the smallest yet toughest little pup and I will miss her… so much.

"Truly the end of an Era. Lauerlei Linkogle Williams. May 2004 - Aug 27, 2022."

Fans rushed to send their condolences with many leaving heart emojis on the post that featured a carousel of pictures of the pup.

Serena paid tribute to her beloved pup

Serena's heartache comes after a week in which she celebrated the success of her friend the Duchess of Sussex who launched her podcast with the first episode an interview with the tennis ace.

Soon after the release of the nearly hour-long episode, Serena shared a link to it on her Stories, and later in the day, she posted a never-before-seen photo of her and her daughter Alexis Olympia next to the Duchess.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious," she captioned the black and white photo.