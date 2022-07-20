Serena Williams inspires fans with filter-free vacation photo She really is shining!

Serena Williams is on vacation with her family and she sure is feeling good! She shared a stunning glimpse of her impromptu visit, and left fans with an inspiring message.

MORE: Serena Williams shares rare family photo during sun-soaked Athens getaway

The star has been spending time in London following her participation in Wimbledon earlier this summer, but recently made a last minute location switch to none other than Greece alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia.

As she stopped by all of Athens' famous sites, such as the iconic Acropolis, she took a moment to share a fabulous picture of herself during her vacation along with a motivational statement about her appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena shares rare glimpse into her bedroom

MORE: Serena Williams goes for bold as she struts in a black dress

The photograph sees Serena striking a pose in front of the ancient Greek ruins, dressed perfectly for the scorching heat Europe has been facing. She is donning a fitted black dress with a high slit going up her thigh, which she paired with white sneakers, oversized black sunglasses, and a massive diamond ring to top the look off.

More importantly however was the caption, which the tennis star used to relay a heartfelt message about confidence.

The Olympian wrote: "We took an impromptu trip to Athens. These pics are totally untouched."

The stunning vacation portrait

Continuing her thoughtful statement, she admitted: "You can see my arm is my color and my body glowing."

MORE: Serena Wiliams enjoys special day out with daughter after Wimbledon loss

MORE: Serena Williams' unbelievable kitchen was designed by sister Venus - photos

She offered fans some mid-week motivation, urging them to keep going with strength and positivity, writing: "I think it's a message to keep shining. Hope you shine bright today."

She also shared an adorable shot of her family with the caption "just the three of us"

Fans were quick to praise the mom-of-one for her words, writing: "She's a goddess," and: "Keep shining, big sis!" as well as: "Shine bright like a diamond!!" plus another follower added: "You look great just as you are."

What's more, even the sun took a cue from Serena, and its rays appeared almost blindingly bright as they shined directly onto the star while she struck a pose.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.