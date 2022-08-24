Serena Williams shares surprising family photo featuring Meghan Markle – fans react

Serena Williams was one proud and supportive friend on Tuesday as she promoted Meghan Markle's podcast launch – which featured the tennis star in the inaugural episode.

Soon after the release of the nearly hour-long episode, Serena shared a link to it on her Stories, and later in the day, she posted a never-before-seen photo of her and her daughter Alexis Olympia next to the Duchess.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious," she captioned the black and white photo.

Fans might recognise the day the special photo was taken - the 2019 women's singles final of the US Open Tennis Championships. Back then, Meghan and Harry were still living in London and the 41-year-old had flown out to New York especially to support her good friend as played against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Serena and her daughter alongside Meghan Markle

For the occasion, the mother-of-two dazzled in a J.Crew denim shirtdress and grey sweater blazer by the same American brand.

The post was quickly praised by Serena's millions of followers, with one writing: "What a great friend you are."

A second wrote: "This is great news!!! I love and admire you both."

Meghan's podcast features 12 episodes that will be released every week

A third praised the episode, writing: "It was good conversation with two beautiful women.#ambitionisagoodthing." Another agreed: "I just finished listening to the podcast. It was fabulous! I loved the questions and your responses."

Meghan's chat with Serena was titled The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams, and the description read: "Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labeled "ambitious" and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives. This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace."