Serena Williams set to play with Venus Williams during last ever tournament A full circle moment!

Serena Williams' participation in the upcoming US Open in New York was already set to be quite the emotional one, and it just became all the more special.

The iconic tournament, which started on 23 August and runs through 11 September, sets the stage for the tennis star's very last competition, having announced that she would retire after competing in it earlier this summer.

Now, as the tournament is underway, Serena is proving she will really go out with a bang – and just the way she kicked off her career over two decades ago – with none other than her sister Venus Williams by her side.

The legendary sisters have received a wildcard entry, and will be playing together for the women's doubles tournament.

It is the first time the two have joined forces to play at a major together since the French Open in 2018.

The second time they won their Grand Slam doubles together was at the US Open in 1999, and Serena won her first of her whopping twenty-three major titles at the very same event.

Reunited and it feels so good ❤️



This will be the first time Serena and Venus Williams have played at a major together since the French Open in 2018. #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/Di8Isk3V0Y — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2022

Their attendance just became all the more special

The doubles draw is set to begin on Wednesday, 31 August, though the mom-of-one's first singles match will be against Danka Kovinic on Monday. Meanwhile, Venus, who has yet to announce any retirement plans, will play against Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

Serena announced that she would be "evolving" from competitive tennis with an as-told-to essay for Vogue's September issue.

The sisters' participation is truly a full circle moment

She explained: "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

The Olympian was candid about what the future holds for her, revealing that her 4-year-old daughter with Alexis Ohanian has actually been begging to be an older sibling, to a sister specifically, and she joked: "She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!"

