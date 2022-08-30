Dolly Parton makes shocking confession about herself - and fans don't believe it The star is very active on Twitter

Dolly Parton likes to keep in close touch with her fans on Twitter, often sharing announcements and throwback pictures with them, much to their delight - but they weren't prepared for her latest update.

This weekend the Country music star posted an old photo of herself in a bubblegum pink knitted dress embellished with beads and featuring lace sleeves. To complete the look, the star had pink lipstick and eyeshadow on, as well as a gorgeous lace bow on her gorgeous curly blonde hair.

Captioning the post, the 76-year-old surprisingly revealed: "I know I'm not dumb, and I also know I'm not blonde!"

Fans were shocked at her confession, with many revealing they had no idea she was not a natural blonde.

Dolly looked stunning in the throwback photo

"Not Blonde, Really?" wrote one, whilst another added: "Hey! Don't shatter our illusions!"

"The second part did surprise me," wrote a third, prompting another fan to write: "Definitely had no idea either. Never seen her with anything but those golden tresses. But a Rose by any other Hair Color is still a Rose! I'm begging you Dolly! Don't EVER decide to go with your natural color! That would be a huge shock to the system!"

Other Dolly die-hard fans might recognise the caption to her image, as the singer once famously said in an interview: "I'm not offended by all of the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb … and I also know that I'm not blonde."

Dolly used to dye her hair blonde before turning to wigs back in the 70s.

Dolly began wearing wigs back in the Seventies

"When wigs started coming out, when they were good enough that you could really fix them, I thought I'd been set free because I just thought, Well, I can have a hairdo of any kind anytime I want it. I've got a wig for every occasion.

"They've served me well throughout the years and someday I'm going to have my own line of wigs and hairpieces."

Of how she describes her look, she once surprisingly said with humour: "I kinda patterned my look after Cinderella and Mother Goose -- and the local hooker."