Dolly Parton reveals epic unseen photo of meeting the Queen during Jubilee celebrations

Dolly Parton kicked off the Party at the Palace with a heartfelt message to the Queen. Appearing via video link, the country singer could be seen dressed in a rhinestone-encrusted black turtleneck and sat in a yellow high-backed chair.

However, eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted that in the background of the shot, Dolly had placed a framed photo of the very first time she met the monarch - during another Jubilee celebration!

The Queen of Country and the, well, actual Queen met backstage at a theatre in Glasgow over 45 years ago on 17 May 1977 during the latter's Diamond Jubilee tour.

To mark the 25th anniversary of her coronation, the royal embarked on a tour across the UK which included a stop in Glasgow for a special Jubilee Gala Performance at the King's Theatre, where Dolly, along with the likes of the Jackson 5, Sydney Devine, and Frankie Howard entertained the monarch.

Dolly (far right) and the Queen were pictured together back in 1977

The meeting was clearly a memorable occasion for Dolly, who shared with viewers some touching words during her brief appearance on the Party at the Palace broadcast.

"I want to congratulate you on your Platinum Jubilee and your 70th year as monarch," she said. "I just wanted to say thank you for being wonderful, you are more than pearls and you are more than platinum. "

Dolly performed in front of the monarch during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations

She continued: "You have been a shining diamond in this world for so long and everybody loves you. And I will always love you too."

Other famous faces who appeared at the opening of the broadcast to share kind words about the Queen include Geri Halliwell, Sir Barry Gibb and Michael Buble.

Queen + Adam Lambert then proceeded to kick off the concert with a medley of Queen classics. The live crowd will consist of 22,000 people, including thousands of key workers, and has been put on in front of Buckingham Palace. Millions are expected to be tuning in to see the culmination of her Majesty's celebrations.

