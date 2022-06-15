Dolly Parton donates $1million to Vanderbilt University for pediatric disease research

Dolly Parton has donated $1million to Vanderbilt University as part of her decades-long philanthropic quest.

MORE: Dolly Parton reveals epic unseen photo of meeting the Queen during Jubilee celebrations

The icon gifted the large sum of money to pediatric infectious disease research and it will reportedly help the university continue to study the causes of disease, understanding resistance to antibiotics and preventing and treating infections in children with cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton sends special message to The Queen

"No child should ever have to suffer," the singer shared in a statement. "I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible."

It's not the first time the singer has donated to the Tennessee college as she also gave $1million to the Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccine trials which helped to launch the Moderna vaccine.

MORE: Dolly Parton shares heartbreak after sad loss: 'I will always love you'

MORE: Dolly Parton shares heartwarming message after receiving award she initially rejected

Dolly has always been passionate about helping others and HELLO! named her in our 2021 Kind List for her ongoing work helping the people of her state and country.

In 1988, she created the Dollywood Foundation and began by offering scholarships to local high school students. In 1995, this expanded into the Imagination Library serving children in Sevier County, Tennessee, where Dolly was born and raised.

Dolly Parton at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in 2017

Inspired by her own father's inability to read and write, she set about finding a way to help children fall in love with books. The programme gave free books to children from birth to age five and has since expanded all over the United States and to Canada, Australia, the UK and Ireland.

More than 120 million free books have been handed out to kids. Always determined to help her home state, Dolly established the My People Fund after the 2016 Great Smoky Mountains wildfires.

Households in Sevier County affected by the fires were allowed to collect $1,000 per month for up to six months to help rebuild their lives. The fund assisted more than 900 families.

Read more HELLO! US stories here