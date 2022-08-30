Chris Rock confesses he was asked to host 2023's Oscars - see his response The star took fans by total surprise

Chris Rock hasn't shied away from any public appearances – or speaking out – since the now infamous 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped him.

Though the comedian has appeared to try his best to move on from the incident, continuing with his stand-up shows and even joking about the altercation, one stage he isn't quite ready to face again is the very own Oscars' stage.

During one of his own comedy shows on Sunday, 29 August, Chris opened up about where he stands with the Academy, and made the shocking revelation that he had been offered the hosting position for the next year's awards show.

The confession came during his stand-up show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, and was first reported by the Arizona Republic.

Per the publication, the 57-year-old revealed that he had been asked by the Academy to host the 2023 Oscars, though he declined the offer.

It would have been Chris' third time hosting the awards ceremony. He previously led the show in 2005 and 2016.

The shocking altercation ocurred when Chris was presenting the award for best documentary feature

According to the Arizona Republic, the star referenced the trial of O.J. Simpson when joking about him declining the offer, stating that accepting the hosting gig would be like returning to the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, though Will has officially began making his return to the public specter and is once again active on social media, he for one will not be returning to the Oscars for at least a decade.

The comedian was most recently revealed to be dating actress Lake Bell

Shortly after the altercation, the Academy's board of governors banned the actor from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next ten years, a week after he publicly resigned from the organization.

What's more, earlier this month, newly appointed Academy CEO Bill Kramer stated that though there is already a search in place to find a new host – the Oscars have in recent years opted to conduct the show without a host – he maintained that there would be no mention or jokes about the infamous slap.

