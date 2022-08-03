Chris Rock shares exciting personal news after Will Smith's emotional apology video The Everybody Hates Chris star is heading back to TV

Chris Rock has finally given fans what they have been waiting for – a TV comeback!

On Tuesday, it was announced that the comedian will give fans a further look into his personal life in "a reimagined animated version" of his popular award-winning autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005 to 2009.

Chris will executive produce the new series, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, and narrate stories inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, in the late 1980s.

"Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we're excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

The actor is currently on his Ego Death World Tour through November, and on Friday, he referenced Will Smith's apology video just hours after the King Richard actor publicly apologized for slapping Chris at the Oscars after four months of silence.

Will slapped Chris on stage at the Oscars in March

In response, Chris referenced the actor as part of a monologue, telling the audience that "everybody is trying to be a [expletive] victim".

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith…I went to work the next day, I got kids," he said. "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," he added.

Will broke his media silence with a deeply emotional video addressing his actions, appearing on camera to answer questions from fans about the life-altering moment in March.

Chris and his former Everybody Hates Chris co-star Tyler James Williams

The star – who slapped Chris when he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss – said: "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.

"So, I will say to you, Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship."

