Will Smith jokes about difficulty of returning to social media after Oscars slap The star hit Chris Rock at the Academy Awards

Will Smith may have retreated from the public eye after his altercation with Chris Rock at this year's Oscars, but he's making big strides to return to the limelight.

The Men in Black actor surprised his fans with an Instagram post which poked fun at his current situation.

Will's life was forever changed after he slapped Chris on stage after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss, but he's slowly making a comeback.

WATCH: Will Smith reappears months after Chris Rock Oscars slap

On Friday, Will posted a video of a gorilla having his bottom poked by a cheeky chimpanzee, and he captioned it: "Me trying to get back on social media."

In the clip, the gorilla angrily swats the smaller animal away and fans had a mixed reaction to his post.

There were crying with laughter and heart emojis, alongside messages, such as: "Comeeeeee backkkk," and, "One moment can't erase 30 plus years of good."

Will Smith joked about his return to social media by posting a fun video

But there were also shocked face emojis and surprise that he was sneaking back onto social media with a joke.

His post marks the first since he fought back tears in an emotional statement addressing the incident on 29 July.

At the time, he broke his social media silence by answering questions from his fans.

Will recently returned to the public eye following his altercation with Chris Rock

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he said to the camera.

"So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."

He added: "I'm sorry really isn't sufficient. I'm human and I made a mistake."

