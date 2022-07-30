Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's apology: 'I went to work the next day' Will posted an emotional apology video, breaking his silence

Chris Rock took to the stage on Friday night in the hours after Will Smith's video apology, and referenced the actor, telling the audience that "everybody is trying to be a [expletive] victim".

MORE: Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

On Friday Will broke his four-month long silence to publicly apologize to Chris for slapping him live on stage at the 2022 Oscars. But in response, Chris, as part of his comedy routine, simply referenced the actor as part of a monologue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in new emotional video

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith…I went to work the next day, I got kids," he said in Atlanta as part of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face, he added.

MORE: ​​Willow Smith pictured in tears in latest photo as fans send support

MORE: Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Chris has not officially commented on the attack nor Will's apology, but has referenced the actor with subtle mentions during his skits.

Will broke his media silence with a deeply emotional video addressing his actions, appearing on camera to answer questions from fans about the life-altering moment in March.

Will said Chris isn't ready to talk yet

The video began with words that read: "It's been a minute. Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Will then appeared onscreen wearing a baseball cap and looking downcast. "It’s all fuzzy," he said.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

Will also apologized to his own family

The star - who slapped the comedian when he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss - continued: "So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship."

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment. I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."