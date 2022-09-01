Kind Watch: Prince Harry and Sarah Jessica Parker lead stars with kindest gestures this week HELLO! are going to be shining a light on the kindest stars

We are launching our Kind Watch at HELLO! where we are going to be shining a light on the kindest acts from celebrities each week.

At HELLO! we are passionate about the power of kindness and the impact it can have on the world around us. Small acts of kindness can go a long way.

We are recognising the stars from all walks of showbiz who have gone to great lengths to help others...

Prince Harry

We've just found out that Prince Harry gave $1.5 million of his own money during Covid to support children and young people in Botswana and Lesotho.

We caught up with Sentebale charity's CEO Richard Miller at Harry's polo match: "The donation was a fantastic kindness and showed that his commitment to charity is not about him just turning up, it's deeply personal for him, giving his money. It also means as we came through COVID we could come through in a strong financial position and get our programs up and running."

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker delighted the owner of a Dublin restaurant by being one of their kindest customers. She may be one of the nicest women in show business.

Owner Conor Hughes said: "Sarah was one of the nicest customers I've had. She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen.

"She gave me a hug before leaving. Sarah was happy to converse with everyone before they left!"

Oprah

We love that Oprah got all the guests to write a heartfelt message to her friend Ava Duvernay while they were out in Hawaii for three days to celebrate Ava's 50th birthday.

Ava said: "Bless you Oprah for this gift, for this friendship beyond words. My loved one and hostess with the mostess, Oprah. You each blanketed me with your joy and your kindness. It felt like nothing I'd ever experienced."

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has kind plans to donate some of the $15million lawsuit proceeds to a foundation helping underserved athletes which is named after in memory of her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi.

Her attorney Luis Li said: "Mrs. Bryant intends that proceeds from this judgment will go to the Mamba and Mambacita foundation to shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy."

Ed Sheeran

"Beautiful soul" Ed Sheeran has helped Brenda Edwards cope after the death of her son Jamal.

Brenda said: "He has been there and offered me support. He is there playing to millions on tour but he is still concerned and worried about me."