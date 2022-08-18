Exclusive: Sarah Jessica Parker delights Irish restaurant staff with offer to help in the kitchen The actress is in Ireland!

Sarah Jessica Paker delighted the staff in SOUP 2 restaurant in Dublin when she dropped in for dinner with family - and even offered to join the staff in the kitchen as they were clearly so busy!

Of course, owner Conor Hughes didn't take her up on the fun offer, but was thrilled to have the Sex and the City star in for a delicious meal and even sent her some extra sashimi as they were so keen on the dish.

"Sarah was one of the nicest customers I've had in a while," Conor exclusively told HELLO!: "She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food! She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence."

Sarah visted with her husband Matthew Broderick and their children, James,19 and 12-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha. Conor also revealed that Sarah's son James, "seems to be a real foodie," as for their food the family dined out on a fried chicken starter and ramen for their main course.

Laura (right) bought Sarah a cocktail

Conor shared that the Parker-Broderick clan also enjoyed: "Cauli wings and salmon sashimi to share. I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one this gesture was met with amazed delight. They really appreciated it. Especially the kids."

Conor's special efforts didn't go to waste as he explained that the 57-year-old gave him a hug before heading back to her hotel with her family.

Whilst a lot of fans didn't notice the A-listers sitting next to them, others made a b-line to say hello to the actress and her family but according to Conor, "both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone."

Sarah is a doting mother-of-three

Conor also explained: "My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which SJP thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter."

Sarah appeared to be a huge fan of the restaurant and "had spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we 'seemed awesome'", Connor added.

The couple are no strangers to the area as their holiday home in Donegal has been in Matthew’s family for more than 40 years.

The pair, who are regularly seen by locals in the area, are often spotted in local restaurants and shops, and especially like the fact that local people respect their privacy.

The husband-and-wife duo are no strangers to an Irish break over the Christmas holidays and in 2019 turned up in a local shop for last-minute provisions on Christmas Eve.

