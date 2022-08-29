Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt video with famous friends following celebratory trial news

Beatriz Colon
Vanessa Bryant shared an intimate glimpse from home as she received a wave of relief following the trial over photos taken of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash
Following the long-awaited conclusion to the highly emotional trial over photos leaked from the helicopter crash behind Kobe Bryant's death, his wife Vanessa Bryant is holding her friends extra tight.
The star received a wave of relief when a federal jury found her in the right after she sued Los Angeles county since deputies and firefighters captured and shared photos from the aftermath of the horrific crash that left nine dead.
Less than a week after the verdict, Vanessa shared a glimpse with fans into how she was relaxing at home following the good news.
The philanthropist took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself having a girls night with none other than her good friends Monica and Ciara, and it really is as heartfelt as it gets.
The heartwarming clips see the three women, clad in cozy sweatshirts in a variety of pastel colors, snuggling next to one another on a white couch.
Vanessa's happiness and relief is truly palpable, as she is captured smiling ear to ear while the three best friends engage in non-stop giggling, singing and cuddling next to each other.
The three seemed to have had a great time together
Another Instagram Story shared by Ciara proves just how tight-knit their families are, as it sees her cuddling with the Bryant's 5-year-old daughter, Bianka Bella, while the two are saying "BB" and CC" back to each other, their respective nicknames.
Ciara and Monica have been a crucial element of the mother-of-four's support system, not only since losing her husband of twenty years two years ago, but throughout the whole trial as well.
Vanessa was also accompanied by her daughter Natalia and close friend Sydney Leroux
The three were pictured accompanying their best friend as she testified in court, where she detailed the emotional distress the leak of the pictures caused her.
The jury found unanimously on Wednesday that Los Angeles county would have to pay $31 million to the families of the victims, $16 million of which is going to Vanessa.
