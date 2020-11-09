Join us for our first HELLO! Kindness Summit - details You're invited to an exciting programme of inspirational talks and discussion about the power of kindness

To celebrate World Kindness Day on Friday 13 November, HELLO! is teaming up with AllBright, a private members' club that is focused on creating networking opportunities for women in business, to launch our very first HELLO! Kindness Summit. And we have a really exciting roster of top celebrities and life coaches involved!

Kindness is at the heart of HELLO!'s DNA and it has never been more important to living modern life, whether that is through championing the new generation, carrying out small acts of generosity in our communities, or learning self-care techniques that will help us be kinder to ourselves, especially during this extraordinarily challenging year.

The Duchess of York will talk to Rosie Nixon about kindness and her experience with trolling

This day-long virtual event will inspire you, our loyal readers, to spread kindness in your communities and careers – and in yourself.

In addition, on this day, HELLO! will publish our first Kind List – a collection of the world's kindest entertainers, royals, sports heroes, fashion stars and female trailblazers – to shine a light on those who are unfailingly mindful, thoughtful and generous in everything they do.

THE PROGRAMME: FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER

A host of inspirational celebrities and dynamic experts have come together to create a packed programme of live events. It’s free to attend – just go to hellomagazine.com/hellotokindness to watch morning, afternoon and evening sessions from the comfort of your own home. And watch out for special messages of kindness from some of our favourite stars on our social media channels throughout the day.

SESSION 1: The Power of Kindness. HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon speaks with AllBright founder Anna Jones on Instagram Live about the summit line-up and the power of kindness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SESSION 2: A Conversation with Sarah, Duchess of York. Sarah speaks to Rosie Nixon about why she is an advocate of kindness, how she has learnt to be kind to herself, her experiences of trolling, and teaching the value of kindness to her children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

SESSION 3: Sportswomen on Navigating Kindness Online. A star-studded sports panel hosted by Rosie Nixon with guests including former England and Arsenal footballer Alex Scott, Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Denise Lewis and Formula 1 presenter Natalie Pinkham on kindness in the online world, how to handle negativity and their hopes for a kinder future.

Alex Scott will join Denise Lewis and Natalie Pinkham

SESSION 4: Kindness Within Your Career. A lively panel discussion with life coach Jessica Rogers, social enterprise chief executive Natalie Campbell and YouTuber Louise Pentland on navigating career pivots, blockers and overcoming your inner critic.

SESSION 5: The Kindness Clinic. Life coach Rosie Dalling and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly on kindness and self-compassion. They will share experiences and give practical advice to help you overcome anxiety and be kinder to yourself while navigating a pandemic. There will be a chance to submit your questions for them to answer, ahead of the clinic.

Dermot O'Leary will discuss how to be kind to you mind

SESSION 6: Kindness and Men's Mental Health.

An Instagram Live with presenter and author Dermot O'Leary discussing being kind to your mind, relaxation techniques, the importance of men opening up about mental and physical health and much more.