Tim McGraw pays heartbreaking tribute on 9/11 anniversary

Tim McGraw has marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with a touching tribute to the emergency services posted on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, the country music singer posted a photo from the aftermath of the event, which sees three firefighters comforting each other.

He added the caption: "Today we honor the memory of those who were lost on #September11, and thank all of the first responders who put their fellow Americans first and ran towards danger to save and protect. May we never forget! #NeverForget."

The 1883 star was inundated with messages from fans who equally shared their appreciation for the emergency workers.

One person wrote: "#FDNY we will never forget the incredibly brave humans who risked everything to save lives," while another added: "Always remember and never forgotten."

A third fan commented: "Thank you for always remembering…we will never forget!"

Tim shared a heartfelt tribute to first responders

September 11 2022 marks just over two decades since the deadly terrorist attack which saw two planes crash into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, New York City, while a third hit the Pentagon, outside Washington DC.

Tim is just one of many celebrities from across the globe who have marked the poignant occasion with heartfelt tributes on social media.

Model Hailey Bieber shared a photo of the former Twin Towers in New York City alongside the short but powerful caption: "always remember".

Hailey shared a poignant tribute on her Instagram Story

Hollywood actress Demi Moore also showed her respect by sharing a photograph of the star looking out at the NYC skyline. She wrote alongside the picture: "Thinking of this beautiful city today [heartbroken emoji] #neverforget."

Meanwhile, American football quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram to mark the tragic event. He re-shared a powerful photograph of the USA flag on his Instagram Story, along with the caption: "Today & always, we remember 9/11."

