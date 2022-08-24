Faith Hill's daughters give friend a sweet send-off after epic New York adventure The three sisters bid farewell

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters have been living their best lives in New York over the last few weeks.

Gracie and Audrey reunited with Maggie to celebrate her birthday in the Big Apple and to also party with some very special friends.

But their summer of fun is coming to a close and that means they've had to say goodbye to an important person in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Gracie shared photos from her staycation during which she was joined by her best friend, Mattie Brandt.

She captioned the snapshots, "last few with my Boo," as they're gearing up for her to fly home.

Audrey quickly chimed in and commented: "Noooooo Mattie don't leave," to which Mattie wrote: "I'll be back my little Artery love," and added a white heart.

There was plenty more love being thrown around in the comments, suggesting they've had the best time together.

Mattie arrived a month ago and turned up to show her support for Gracie ahead of her Broadway Sings Taylor Swift performance at NYC's Sony Hall.

At the time, the oldest daughter of Faith and Tim, took to social media and shared her excitement.

Gracie posted a sweet, smiling photo of Mattie alongside the caption: "My baby is here!!!! @sweaterpuppies187." Mattie returned the favor and took to her own Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of Gracie, which she captioned: "I made it to my baby @graciemcgra."

Gracie and Mattie are so close in fact, that she also often refers to her as her girlfriend, a label Mattie isn't necessarily fond of.

While also marking Mattie's birthday, Gracie revealed that she has complained that many people now believe the two are more than just friends.

In a sweet picture of the two, Gracie quoted her friend saying: "How are we supposed to find boyfriends if everyone thinks we're dating?"

Fans love their interaction and said they did indeed make the perfect couple.

