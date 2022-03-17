Tim McGraw pays special tribute to famous father with rare family insight The country star is himself a dad-of-three

Tim McGraw took to social media to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a bit of family history, sharing some insight into a particularly famous family member.

The country singer talked about the Irish blood that ran through his veins courtesy of his father Tug McGraw, who was a famous baseball player.

"Quick St. Patrick's Day story," he started, continuing: "Some of you may know that my father played baseball for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies," and then showed off the green Phillies shirt he wore.

"His favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day. He was very proud of McGraw and being Irish," he said, then including newspaper clips of his father during his games on the holiday, including a green uniform and a drawing on his chest that read "Ya gotta believe."

Tim added that his uncle then did some research on the family history and discovered that they weren't as Irish as they believed.

"And it sort of pissed Tug off, he just said '[expletive] you, I'm staying Irish, it's been good to me!'," leaving Tim giggling. "So that's my Tug St. Patrick's Day story."

Tim shared some insight into his late father's life

"Love that story and have always been a diehard Mets fan!!! Happy St Patrick's Day," a fan commented on his post, with another also saying: "The 'I'm staying Irish!' part hahahaha…" and a third also added: "Tug was Awesome!!!!!"

Tim is a family man through and through, husband to fellow country musician Faith Hill and a father to three daughters.

He did recently share another special tribute on social media to his mother, Betty, on her birthday with a teary-eyed message.

"I'm so proud of her," he said. "She worked her butt off, working three jobs when we were kids and raising me and my sisters. I think she did a pretty good job."

The country star recently shared a sweet message for his mother Betty

He went on to say how proud she is of him too and that her favorite thing to do at his concerts is to go out into the audience and "tell everyone she's my mom."



