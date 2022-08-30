Audrey McGraw reveals unexpected hobby while on vacation The model's fans didn't see this coming

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey, turned heads with a video she shared from a vacation gone by.

The country music couple's youngest child took to her Instagram stories with a very unique clip of her holiday antics.

In the video, Audrey was crawling stealthily around on her hands and knees while wearing a bikini.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter reveals unusual hobby in bikini-clad video

At first glance it was not clear what she was doing as the camera also panned around to her dog who was staring intently at something moving on the pathway.

It was then revealed to be a lizard, and she explained in the caption: "Personality trait: Stalking lizards with Stromboli."

Tim and Faith's family are incredibly close and Audrey and her sisters, Maggie and Grace, were able to spend some quality time together over the summer.

Audrey is one of Faith and Tim's three daughters

They just recently rang in Maggie's birthday and delighted fans with details of their epic New York shenanigans.

Audrey will turn 21 later this year and it'll be another bittersweet milestone for her famous parents.

Faith became emotional when her youngest turned 20 and shared a sweet post dedicated to the rising model.

The family are very close

Faith posted a throwback video of her lastborn showing off her singing talents as a young girl and belting out a tune by Beyonce.

She captioned the clip with a heartfelt message that read: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

Her fans adored the video and the message and wrote: "Love this Faith! Happy birthday to your beautiful Audrey. How time sure does fly!" and another added: "The absolute cutest. Happy 20th to your baby girl!! Here’s to many more."

Some of Faith's social media followers posted crying emoji faces and said it brought tears to their eyes.

