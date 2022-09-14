Al Roker and Deborah Roberts reunite after work-related separation The couple came together for a very special reason

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are a veritable power couple in journalism, and while the two had to spend some time apart this week, they're finally back together.

MORE: Deborah Roberts looks back on family loss during emotional period

Deborah shared photographs on social media from her first major outing as she returned to New York, that being a Diana Ross concert.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker shares 'nerves' with fans amid New York weather warning

What made it even more special was that Al had made it a surprise night for the two in the lead up to their wedding anniversary this week.

"When @dianaross is in town during your anniversary week…and your sweetie organized the surprise. (Despite the jet lag)," she captioned photos from the evening.

MORE: Will Al Roker return to Today after wife Deborah Roberts cuts vacation short?

Along with a sweet selfie of the pair, it captured some of the highlights from the event, including when two of the legendary singer's daughters, Rhonda Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, joined her on stage.

"What a GREAT (and thoughtful!) surprise! Happy anniversary to you," one of Deborah's fans commented on her post, with another writing: "Happy anniversary!! Bet that show was awesome!!"

Al and Deborah reunited for a Diana Ross concert

Al shared a series of snippets from the concert himself, saying: "Radio City transforms into a sea of lights at the request of Ms.@dianaross last night."

As Deborah indicated, the show came quite quickly after her return to the city and her husband from the United Kingdom.

MORE: All we know about Al Roker's break from Today

MORE: Al Roker's long absence on Today explained as star returns to social media

The ABC News journalist had jetted off from her romantic train vacation to London after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death broke.

Al, meanwhile, maintained a relatively low-key presence on social media during the time, but came back to New York on his own to rejoin the Today team.

Deborah was in London to report on the death of the Queen

While Dylan Dreyer continued on with the daily weather in his absence, it was Savannah Guthrie who departed the set on behalf of the NBC morning news show for the UK to cover the royal tragedy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.