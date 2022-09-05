Al Roker's long absence on Today explained as star returns to social media The TV star visited Istanbul

Today's Al Roker has finally responded to concerns after fans noticed the weatherman's social media hiatus.

Having been silent for the past week, the beloved journalist took to Instagram to share a selection of photos from his most recent trip to Istanbul.

Among the joyous snaps, Al treated his fans to a series of loved-up snaps documenting his luxurious time away.

In one glorious photo, the 68-year-old cosied up to his wife, Deborah Roberts, as they rode the luxurious Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.

He captioned his snaps: "A #bucketlist trip to ride the @vsoetrain."

The dad-of-three jetted off to Turkey

Al's fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of upbeat comments, with one writing: "WOW, how FABULOUS!! Enjoy enjoy!!," whilst a second added: "Amazing! Have a wonderful journey!"

"Wow, that's amazing! Enjoy it all, you both deserve it!! But next time, take us with you," wrote a third, whilst a fourth penned: "Ecstatic for the two of you!!"

In a subsequent carousel of photos, the weatherman could be seen posing alongside author Amor Towles and his wife Maggie Towles. Stunned by their spontaneous reunion, Al captioned his snaps: "What a great surprise to find out one of our favorite authors, @amortowles and his entrepreneur wife, @maggietowles is on our trip #thelincolnhighway @shopmagneticnorth."

The presenter enjoyed a surprise gathering

Al's lavish Istanbul getaway comes after he bid an emotional farewell to his youngest son Nick, who has just left home for college.

Documenting Nick's milestone moment, Al and Deborah shared photos of their son posing by the car's trunk bursting with college dorm furniture and home accessories.

The incoming freshman is enrolled in Landmark College, a school in Vermont exclusively for students diagnosed with learning disabilities, attention disorders, or autism.

Al and Deborah gushed with pride

The Today host captioned his post with: "I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155."

Doting mum Deborah also took to social media to express her sheer pride. "After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come… Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker," she penned.

