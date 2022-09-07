All we know about Al Roker's break from Today The NBC star will be back soon!

Ardent fans of Today have gotten some of their mojo back after seeing favorites Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie back on the show for their usual spots.

MORE: Al Roker's long absence on Today explained as star returns to social media

However, one person they've missed seeing over the past couple of weeks has been beloved weatherman Al Roker.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker works up a sweat inside his impressive home gym

Al has been away from the show for quite some time now, taking a break to spend time with family amid big changes to his home.

That change came in the form of his son Nick Roker leaving the family abode for college, thereby leaving the dad-of-three and his wife Deborah Roberts empty nesters.

MORE: Al Roker looks so different in sentimental photo shared by wife Deborah Roberts

The pair were left emotional after they dropped the 19-year-old off at his university, marveling over how much he'd grown.

However, since then, they've taken the time off to do some traveling and exploring of their own, taking their adventures to Europe.

Al kicked off his break with Nick's departure for university

Al shared on social media that he and Deborah boarded the Venice-Simplon Orient Express that took them around the continent in the most luxurious fashion.

The couple seemingly boarded the train from Istanbul and have already made their way through Turkey and Hungary, stopping over for a day in Budapest.

MORE: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts' disbelief over son Nick

MORE: Today's Al Roker marks milestone with 'wonderful' surprise birthday celebration

The long-awaited vacation was a great way for them to spend the Labor Day long weekend, and Deborah remarked on how much it meant to them.

Alongside a snapshot of her stepping into the train for their first leg, she wrote: "Sunday. Stepping back in time. Basking in old world travel and glamor aboard the Orient Express.

The couple boarded the Venice-Simplon Orient Express over the long weekend

"What an absolute dream to travel through Eastern Europe with strangers who're becoming cabin mates and friends on this elegant journey on a train which began in the 19th century and now makes this journey once a year. After waiting 3 years we are now blazing this magnificent trail! Beyond cool and exciting."

Their Today and ABC co-stars hailed their magnificent journey, and while Al hasn't mentioned when he'll return, he's sure to be back on TV screens quite soon!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.