Al Roker and his family's difficult week revealed after tragic death

Al Roker celebrated his 68th birthday last week but it was no doubt a bittersweet affair as it has also been one year since the death of his good friend.

The Today star sadly lost family friend Anthony Scotto on 21 August 2021, just one day after Al marked his 65th birthday. Anthony ran the New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto – which Al and his family frequented often – and tragically passed away at the age of 87.

At the time, Al paid tribute to Anthony on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair at his restaurant. He wrote: "In happier times with good friend, @anthonyscottojr who just lost his dad, Anthony Scotto, Sr.

"Our entire family sends condolences and prayers to the Scotto's. We have fond memories of Dad Scotto sitting in the front of @frescobyscotto with his beloved wife, Marion. #rip."

Al's wife Deborah Roberts also paid tribute, sharing a photo of herself and her son Nick with Anthony and the Scotto family.

She wrote: "Sending our deepest condolences and love to dear friends, The Scottos, as they cope with the loss of their towering and tenacious patriarch who had a tender touch.

Al lost his good friend around his birthday in 2021

"Anthony Scotto, Sr. was a true gentleman and kind soul who brought warmth and charm into any space. He and Marion spread their arms wide …offering mom and dad love to more than their own children. We mourn your loss and also celebrate a beautiful life. Thinking of @anthonyscottojr @theresascotto @rosannascotto @frescobyscotto @elainamscotto."

Many fans were quick to send their condolences, with one writing: "My heart felt sympathy goes out to all of you who loved and admired Mr. Anthony Scotto, Sr, Thoughts, and prayers. Rip."

Al and his family were regulars at Anthony's restaurant

A second said: "Oh no, so sad. Condolences to the family with wishes that their happy memories bring some comfort during this difficult time," Another wrote: "So sorry for the loss of your friend."

Anthony's son, Anthony Scott Junior, also replied to Deborah's post: "You're a great friend and a class act D! Love you guys."

