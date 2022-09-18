Julia Roberts shares special tribute to close friend with rare selfie The Pretty Woman star looks so fresh

Julia Roberts rarely ever posts on social media, but she gave fans a rare glimpse into a happy occasion with a candid selfie.

The actress shared a fresh-faced photograph of herself with producer and director Sam Esmail, who helmed her Amazon Prime Video project Homecoming.

She captioned her heartwarming photo in honor of his birthday with: "Truly and deeply one of my favorite people. Happy Birthday Sam," alongside a few celebratory emojis.

The picture quickly garnered a slew of likes from her many fans, including a few of her famous friends like Lily Collins and Busy Philipps.

The star has a lot to look forward to and has been keeping quite busy, trying to juggle spending time with friends and family with a slew of exciting projects.

Her latest and definitely one of her most anticipated is Ticket to Paradise, due to release in the US on 21 October, marking her return to romantic comedies alongside George Clooney.

Julia shared a birthday post for her director and friend Sam Esmail

The film revolves around two divorced parents, played by the lead stars, who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from marrying a man she just met.

Hijinks ensue as the pair reluctantly decide to join forces to get in the way of the wedding while trying to remain incognito about it.

Ticket to Paradise marks a return to the rom-com genre, in fact, for both of its leads, who have worked together on several other films, most memorably in the heist-thriller Ocean's series.

The pair have since become great friends, with their dynamic being one of the main selling points for the release, which George opened up about in an interview with Julia for The New York Times.

She next appears in Ticket to Paradise alongside George Clooney

"They sent me the script, and it was clearly written for Julia and I. In fact, the characters' names were originally Georgia and Julian."

Julia also added: "We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we're going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us."

