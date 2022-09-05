Julia Roberts waves goodbye to the summer holidays alongside rare selfie The Pretty Woman star is a doting mom-of-three

Julia Roberts has been having the time of her life over the summer holidays, hanging out with her husband and their three children.

The Pretty Woman star is relatively private on social media but marked the end of the summer holidays ahead of her children's return to school over the weekend.

Alongside a glamorous selfie of the star dressed in a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses, Julia wrote: "Ah summer, thanks for the memories."

VIDEO: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's incredible love story

Julia and her husband Danny Moder are doting parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14.

This was the last summer for the family ahead of a big change, as Hazel and Phinnaeus will be turning 18 in November and likely to go to college the following year.

Julia recently admitted that the upcoming change makes her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns.

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra.

Julia Roberts marked the end of her family's summer - the last one before her twins leave home for college

"It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them," she said.

The award-winning actress also discussed the impact moving during the pandemic had on her family.

Julia and Danny moved with their children to Northern California, and revealed that it had been positive for all.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder with their three children

"We always felt that we were kind of living outside of LA… I think the move has been great," she said. "I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy."

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so.

Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

Julia and Danny are doting parents

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

