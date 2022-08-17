Heartbreak for Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder Her husband shared their grief with fans

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are mourning the death of a beloved family member.

It was Danny who publicly shared the sad news with fans, writing a poignant message on his Instagram account.

The 53-year-old – who shares three children with Julia – shared a throwback photo showing him as a child posing alongside his father.

He wrote in the caption: "Mike Moder is that towering man behind me. He passed away yesterday - and it was an amazing 86 years of life.

Danny shared a throwback family photo of his dad

"Forever athletic, supremely cool and making friends wherever he went… he will be dearly missed. Love you Dad."

Danny was quickly inundated with messages of support from his followers – and wife Julia was among those to ‘like’ his heartbreaking post.

It comes just days after Julia took to Instagram in memory of her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus.

Julia recently marked her late mother's birthday

In honor of her mom's birthday on 13 August, she posted a photograph of Betty on Instagram, captioning it: "Thinking of my sweet Mama on her birthday today."

Betty died at the age of 80 on 19 February 2015 following a tragic battle with lung cancer.

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002

Julia, 54, was incredibly close to her mother who she credited for teaching her how to be a great parent to her own three children with husband Danny: 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 15.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: "My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of it."

When Julia asked Betty for tips on motherhood when she had three children under the age of three, she had some down-to-earth advice.

Together they share three children

"I was like, 'Mom, how did you do this?'," she said. "And instead of saying, 'Well you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,' she goes, 'It's called daycare, honey.'

"And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn't tell me some sage story about what it's like to be a great mother."

