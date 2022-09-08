See the adorable way Julia Roberts honored her husband and children during her exciting night out So sweet!

No matter where she is or how far the distance is between them, Julia Roberts is proving she always has her husband, Danny Moder, and their three children on her mind.

The star just premiered her new highly-anticipated romantic comedy with none other than George Clooney, and as she walked down the red carpet, she honored her family in the sweetest way.

She has been married to Danny for twenty years, and together they have three children, Hazel, Henry, and Phinnaeus.

WATCH: Julia's love story with husband Danny

Though they appear to not have been able to make it to the premiere of Ticket to Paradise, which took place in London, their presence was known thanks to Julia's dress that she wore.

The actress opted for a custom Alexander McQueen gown for the exciting event, and its black skirt is full of adorable doodles, inscriptions and initials that hold a special place in her heart.

The font of the drawings resembles white chalk, and one of them is "JR + DM" which are Julia and Danny's initials. Also scribbled inside a heart are her children's initials, H, H, and F, as Phinnaeus typically shortens his name to Finn.

Julia looked amazing celebrating the new film

Other scribbles noticeable throughout the dress are the number 28, 2002, the year she married her husband, and 2007. Also the words "darling," "hope" and "love," as well as the initials "DW," "JR," presumably hers, and "DM," which are Danny's.

Julia was all smiles as she promoted her movie alongside her co-star George Clooney, who was with his wife Amal Clooney.

Julia and George have collaborated on several previous projects, including Ocean's 11

The father is celebrating an epic comeback, as his last truly iconic romantic comedy was 1996's One Fine Day, also starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Ticket to Paradise follows two divorced parents, George and Julia, who are forced to chase after their young daughter, played by Billie Lourd, who is traveling through Bali and has announced she is getting married to a man she has just met.

