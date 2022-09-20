Adam Levine breaks silence amid claims he was unfaithful The Voice star is married to Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has broken his silence after a woman named Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations of an affair with him.

The Instagram model took to TikTok on 19 September to reveal that she had an alleged affair with Adam for nearly a year, and shared screenshots of past conversations they had over Instagram.

Some of the messages include a slew of flirty compliments from the star, and he even suggested in a June conversation he would name his future child after her should he have a boy.

His wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third child, and shared photos confirming the pregnancy earlier this week.

In a statement on his Instagram Stories a day after the TikTok went viral, the former The Voice judge shared his side of the story.

He said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," admitting that: "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

Adam's statement on Instagram

However, he maintained: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

The soon-to-be father-of-three added: "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

Behati and Adam have been together since 2012

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he said.

He concluded with: "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

