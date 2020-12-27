Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo shares UNSEEN secret wedding dress photo on Instagram

Victoria's Secret supermodel Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram on Saturday to wish the fashion designer Alexander Wang a happy birthday. The 32-year-old chose the world-renowned designer to create her wedding dress for her secret nuptials with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The pair married in the summer of 2014 and it was top secret - and to this day we've never seen the dress!

RELATED: 50 most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

Behati, who has walked for the likes of Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Zac Posen and Miu Miu, was believed to have worn a Marchesa wedding dress on her big day, but it would appear that reports were wrong and it was in fact Alexander Wang that was the secret wedding dress designer.

Behati Prinsloo at her wedding dress fitting prior to her big day

In the photos Behati posted, she could be seen posing in her dress for a last-minute fitting before the wedding. The figure-hugging gown was simple and fuss-free and showed off a lot of skin - but when you're a famous Victoria's Secret Angel, you're not afraid to bare all.

MORE: 11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings

Behati showed off two photos on Instagram - and the one from the side was very revealing indeed

Adam, 41, and Behati tied the knot in a super secretive ceremony in Mexico and wedding planner to the stars, Stefanie Cove, worked her magic to ensure that the day went as smoothly as possible. Stefanie has had some pretty lofty goals by planning weddings for Cameron Diaz, Molly Sims, Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore. Even though she's planned some of the fanciest nuptials, the celebrity-wedding planner revealed to us at the time that pulling off your own destination wedding can be tricky. "Figuring out your budget and choosing a location will always be at the top of the list," she said.

PHOTOS: Celeb brides with coloured wedding dresses

"Planning a destination wedding can be overwhelming at first. I’ve learned that everything is possible — you just have to take a deep breath and set goals."

Ok, now we want more pictures.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Best royal wedding dresses