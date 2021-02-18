There were some special celebrations in Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's house this week.

The couple's youngest child, Gio Grace, turned three on Monday, and to mark the special occasion, Behati shared an incredibly rare snapshot of mother and daughter together.

Model Behati and little Gio posed for a silly selfie, which was taken using an alien-style filter which gave the pair oversized ears and cartoon eyes.

The mum-of-two, who also shares daughter Dusty Rose, four, with the Maroon 5 frontman, captioned the photo: "My bestie turned 3", along with two alien emojis.

Behati, 32, and Adam, 41, were married in Mexico in July 2014. Last year, the hit singer was asked if they had any plans to expand their family further.

Behati shared a very rare snapshot of youngest daughter, Gio

"No, she's not currently pregnant," he told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Show. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the face because she's not ready! We're good. We've got two kids."

Prior to that, Behati was forced to shoot down pregnancy rumours after a blurry photo appeared on her Instagram account, which many fans incorrectly identified as a sonogram.

Adam and Behati have been married since 2014

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," the model wrote, explaining that the image was actually just a close-up shot of her "black and white splatter sweatpants".

"Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy," she wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Behati previously opened up about Adam as a father, and admitted she couldn’t be prouder of her husband.

Behati previously revealed Adam is the 'stricter parent'

"He's almost the stricter [parent] and I thought I'd be the stricter one," she told People. "He kinda took it, and I'm okay with it. He's so dedicated, he's so excited."

She continued: "It's so exciting to see your partner - you don't know how they're going to be as a parent and you two together, and it's amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls."

