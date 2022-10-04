Angelina Jolie makes further devastating allegations against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has made further claims of abusive behavior at the hands of Brad Pitt as she filed a cross complaint in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress disclosed new details about allegations of assault during a private plane ride in 2016 that then led to their divorce. The counter claim has been filed as part of a legal battle over their French winery which they both own.

Angelina alleged that during negotiations to sell her share, Brad demanded she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children".

The documents then go on to describe various acts of verbal and physical abuse that Angelina alleges occurred including the "choking" of one of their children, "striking" another and "shaking" his wife. She also claims that he threw "beer and red wine on the children".

They have six children together.

Though the actor was investigated at the time, when the actress learned that charges would not be pressed, she anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI, in order to obtain documents and information related to the decision not to charge Brad with assault.

They filed for divorce in 2016

Afterward the incident, the star publicly gave up drinking, and his team said in a statement: "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

Brad has always denied all the allegations. HELLO! has reached out to representatives for comment.

The two were legally declared single in 2019, but a court battle over their shared winery has delayed a finalization of their divorce. The winery at the center of their split is Château Miraval, which is located in Correns, France, about one hour east of Aix-en-Provence.

They took control of the company, which is best known for its rosé, when they moved into the main villa in 2008, and the two were married there in 2014.

The court case was initially prompted when, following their split, the philanthropist entered an agreement to sell her stake to a group called Tenute del Mondo, but the actor attempted to stop the deal.

The actor claimed that the sale was made in violation of an agreement that neither party would sell without the other's agreement. He also claims that Yuri Shefler, the Russian businessman who owns the group which bought Angelina's stake – Stoli – would undermine his remaining stake in the wine company.