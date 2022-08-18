Brad Pitt accused of assault in yet another court battle with former partner Angelina Jolie - all we know The estranged couple have had various legal issues

Back in 2016, an anonymous lawsuit had a plaintiff alleging that she had been assaulted by her "then-husband" on a private plane.

Six years later, and after much speculation, the subjects of the contentious case have been identified as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The former couples' divorce has been marred with court battles, including a fight over their French vineyard, which produces Miraval Rosé.

Now, according to a report from Puck, which was subsequently picked up by other outlets such as Variety and People, it has been revealed that several years ago, the actress told an FBI agent that her then-husband "physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children when they were aboard the plane.

The Bullet Train actor's representatives have since denied all accusations.

Per Puck: "Federal agents drew up a statement laying out the case for arresting Pitt. But after meeting with an assistant U.S. attorney, they decided not to pursue criminal charges."

The 2016 claim by Angelina alleges that Brad took her to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted expletives at her. She also accused her former partner of another physical altercation which resulted in some injuries, and that he had been drinking and poured beer on her.

The couple announced they had filed for divorce in 2016

Though the actor was investigated, when the actress learned that charges would not be pressed, she anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI, in order to obtain documents and information related to the decision not to charge Brad with assault.

Though no charges were brought against him, the 58-year-old was under investigation at the time by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after he was accused of hitting his then-15-year-old son Maddox when he intervened a fight between his parents.

Angelina recently announced that the couples' daughter, Zahara, was going off to college

Afterwards, the star publicly gave up drinking, and his team said in a statement: "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

